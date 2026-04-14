14-year-old Pontiac teen found safe by deputies after leaving home for 2 weeks

(April 15 Update:) A missing 14-year-old boy who was gone from his home for two weeks has been located.

The backstory:

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said that Vaden Mychal Haddon was spotted walking along Joslyn Avenue in Pontiac Wednesday morning.

Deputies picked him up and he was taken back to his residence without incident.

He had not been seen by his legal guardian since leaving home just before 3 p.m. on March 30, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Haddon did not have a phone on him when he left, investigators said.