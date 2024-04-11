14-year-old runaway twins from Detroit found with 30-year-old man in hotel

When police located twin sisters who had run away from home one month ago, they found them with a 30-year-old man with a criminal background – in a hotel in Allen Park.

The 14-year-old twins were reported missing by their father on March 8, after they failed to return to their home in the 1800 block of Robson Street in Detroit. Detroit police announced that the sisters were recovered and reunited with family on April 8.

A debit card number that was reported stolen out of Nebraska led police to the Comfort Inn off I-95 in Allen Park, where the sisters were found with Highland Park resident Marcus Peoples.

The stolen debit card information was used by Peoples to buy the hotel room that the twins were staying in, according to police.

The card belonged to a Nebraska teenager named Abigale, who got an alert text from her bank. She immediately told her mother, who then called the hotel and the Allen Park Police Department.

"I didn't know that it was bigger than what it is until yesterday, and it was quite the shock – to say the least," said Megan McQuain, Abigale's mother.

One of the officers on the scene just happened to recognize the missing twins because he had dealt with them prior.

Before the girls were found, their father, George Ogden, told FOX 2 they had left home without permission before. The two previously ran away while visiting their grandmother in River Rouge – and while Ogden was able to bring them back home, they took off again without their cell phones only one day later.

Newly released body-camera video from Allen Park police shows when the twins were found on April 8.

"I know who you guys are, and I know who's looking for you, okay? And we're going to have to solve that tonight," one of the officers can be heard saying in the released footage.

When asked why they ran away from home, one of the girls told police, "don't worry about it, it. That's none of your business."

The sisters also told police that they did not know Peoples, and that he only bought the room for them so they had somewhere to stay.

The suspect claimed that his brother sent him the card information, and he didn't know that it was stolen, according to the body-camera video.

Peoples was charged with fraud, using a stolen credit card, and harboring missing juveniles, according to police. His bond was set at $150,000.

"If you see something, say something because if we wouldn’t have checked on our credit cards right then and there, and if I would've just waited until the next day, it would’ve been, maybe, too late," McQuain said. "You just never know."