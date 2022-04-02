15-year-old charged after bringing a gun to Chippewa Valley High School

article

A 15-year-old Chippewa Valley High School student was charged on April 2 for bringing a gun into the school.

Clinton Township police were called to the school on April 1 to investigate a student. Police said they recovered a gun during their initial investigation.

One person was taken into custody by police. They currently remain at the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center.

"The School Resource Officer and CVHS staff acted swiftly and appropriately to bring this situation to a peaceful conclusion," said the Macomb County Prosecutors Office in a press release.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The student was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, and possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

