15-year-old charged for Detroit shooting that killed 14-year-old, wounded mother

A 15-year-old is facing charges for a Detroit shooting last week that left another teen dead and wounded his mother.

The teen, who is not being named because of his age, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm in connection with the Nov. 7 shooting.

According to police, a 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were fighting on Delaware Street, not far from the Lodge Freeway, around 6 p.m. A 14-year-old and 13-year-old then got involved as they tried to break it up.

While the fight continued, a 16-year-old and his mother also came to the scene. That's when the 16-year-old allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting, hitting the 14-year-old in the head and his mother in the arm.

The teen victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition until Monday, when he died.

The shooter was charged with adult designated, meaning that a judge can choose to sentence him as a juvenile or an adult, or give him a blended sentence. A blended sentence would allow the judge to punish the juvenile as an adult if he violates the conditions of his sentence.