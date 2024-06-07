15-year-old charged in shooting of 2 other teens in Detroit

article

A 15-year-old boy is facing charges stemming from a shooting last week on Detroit's west side.

The teen, who is not being named because he is not charged as an adult, is accused of shooting into a crowd of people near Robson and Lyndon streets around 9:15 p.m. May 31.

A 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were both shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found them at a home in the 13300 block of Lauder Street , which is a couple blocks from the scene.

The shooter is charged with five counts of assault with intent to murder and five counts of felony firearm. He's charged as a juvenile with adult designation. This means that if convicted, a judge can decide to sentence him as a juvenile or an adult. If the teen is sentenced as a juvenile and isn't rehabilitated after his punishment, the judge has the option to sentence him as an adult.