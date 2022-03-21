16 firearms, prescription meds, and crack cocaine found following Flint traffic stop

article

A traffic stop for equipment infractions has led to the seizure of more than a dozen firearms as well as the discovery of several prescription medications.

According to Michigan State Police's Bay Region, a 45-year-old driver from Flint was pulled over for traffic violations.

He was found with a loaded, concealed 10 mm pistol in his waistband.

After that, police executed a full search of his vehicle, which revealed four more illegal firearms, two of which had been stolen. One had the serial number scratched off.

The search also found suspected forms of Adderall, Clonazepam, Valium, Vicodin, Tramadol & crack cocaine in the car.

RELATED: Vigil held for woman who drowned trying to save cousin in Detroit River

The man's house was later searched following the execution of a search warrant, where 11 firearms and ammunition was found.

Advertisement

The driver was lodged at Genesee County Jail.