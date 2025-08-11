16-year-old to face charges after shooting another teen at Oakland County park

article

The Brief A 16-year-old Clarkston boy is accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy at Oakwood Lake Township Park in Oxford Township. The victim said the shooting was the result of an argument after the suspect allegedly pointed a laser in his eyes.



A 16-year-old Clarkston boy is expected to be arraigned on charges Monday for shooting another teen at an Oxford Township park last week.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the shooter and victim, a 17-year-old Oxford Township boy, were attending a party Friday night at Oakwood Lake Township Park when the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m.

The victim told investigators that the shooter pointed a laser in his eyes, leading to an argument that escalated to gunfire. The victim suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the wrist.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene. He was caught around noon Saturday at a Springfield Township mobile home park.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing.

"This is unacceptable on so many levels," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Our detectives will continue their hard work to determine how and where he illegally obtained this firearm, and we will seek to hold him accountable."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 248-858-4950.