16-year-old girl accused of shooting 13-year-old boy in Detroit

The Brief A teen girl is facing numerous felony charges for allegedly shooting a 13-year-old boy in Detroit. The victim was shot twice near a bus stop last week. The alleged shooter is being charged as an adult.



A teen girl is facing charges after she allegedly shot a 13-year-old boy in Detroit last week.

Princess Diana Jennings-Carter, 16, has been charged as an adult in connection with the April 23 shooting.

The backstory:

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the victim was shot in the thigh and buttocks in the 17100 block of West Seven Mile around 6:45 p.m. Authorities said Jennings-Carter approached the victim at a bus stop and allegedly shot at him multiple times. The victim survived and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Jennings-Carter fled the scene but was arrested later that day.

She is expected to be arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, and three counts of felony firearm Thursday morning.