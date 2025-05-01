16-year-old girl accused of shooting 13-year-old boy in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen girl is facing charges after she allegedly shot a 13-year-old boy in Detroit last week.
Princess Diana Jennings-Carter, 16, has been charged as an adult in connection with the April 23 shooting.
The backstory:
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the victim was shot in the thigh and buttocks in the 17100 block of West Seven Mile around 6:45 p.m. Authorities said Jennings-Carter approached the victim at a bus stop and allegedly shot at him multiple times. The victim survived and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Jennings-Carter fled the scene but was arrested later that day.
She is expected to be arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, and three counts of felony firearm Thursday morning.
The Source: A press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office was used to report this story.