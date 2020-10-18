16-year-old girl suffering from health conditions missing from Detroit's east side

Detroit police need the public's assistance in locating Maliyah Walker. She's 16 years old and went missing on Friday around 9:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of McKinny St.

It was reported that Maliyah has never gone missing before.

She is described as a 16-year-old girl, medium brown skin, 5'3, 185lbs, brown eyes, with sandy brown hair that is styled in light brown box braids.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and gray zip up hoodie with butterflies on the back.

Maliyah is in good physical condition but her guardian says she does suffer from health conditions.

If anyone has seen Maliyah or know of her whereabouts, please call Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.