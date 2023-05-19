16-year-old Michigan boy riding dirt bike hit, killed by vehicle

A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was hit and killed by a vehicle while riding a dirt bike Thursday in Lenawee County.

Authorities said a 19-year-old woman from Morenci was driving south on Lime Creek Highway south of W. Mulberry Road in Seneca Township just before 4:15 p.m. when the boy pulled in front of her.

The woman hit the dirt bike, killing the teen who was also from Morenci. The woman was not injured.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

Michigan State Police said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Miccoy Drzewiecki of the MSP Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.