167K+ pounds of ground beef packed in Detroit recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Ground beef packed in Detroit and distributed to restaurants nationwide is being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), around 167,277 pounds of ground beef packaged by Wolverine Packing Co. are included in the recall.

See a full list of recalled products below.

The contamination was discovered after the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) was notified on Nov. 13 that several people had become sick in Minnesota. Those illnesses were linked to ground beef from Wolverine, and samples collected a few days later tested positive for E. coli O157.

According to FSIS, 15 people have been sickened by the beef in Minnesota. Those illnesses started between Nov. 2 and 10.

The USDA said that E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure to the organism.

While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

The recalled products include both fresh beef with a "use by" date of Nov. 14, and frozen beef has a production date of Oct. 22, 2024. They also have the establishment number "EST. 2574B" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

FSIS said some restaurants may still have the beef. These establishments should check their meat, and either throw it away or return it.

Full recall list (click here if you can't see it)

Product labels (click here if you can't see them)