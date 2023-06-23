17-year-old girl hit by stray bullet while lying on bed at Detroit home

A 17-year-old girl was hurt when a stray bullet went into the bedroom of her Detroit home on Friday afternoon.

Investigators believe two people may have been shooting at each other when one of the bullets hit the girl, who was lying on her bed at a house on Wabash near Puritan around 1 p.m.

Witnesses heard three gunshots, and one spent shell casing was found in the parking lot of a nearby church on Rose Parks.

"It's just a terrible situation that you could be lying down in your room and be struck by gunfire because of other individuals' actions," said Detroit Police Cmdr. Kurt Worboys.

The victim was struck in the back of the shoulder. She is listed in temporary serious condition.