17-year-old killed in car crash in Sterling Heights

According to Sterling Heights Police, a 17-year-old boy was killed in a car accident at the intersection of Vandyke Avenue and 18 mile.

Police say the victim was traveling westbound on 18mile and was hit by a 2014 Dodge Durango as he crossed the intersection at Van Dyke.

The Fire Department says they took him out of his car and transported him to Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, where he was pronounced dead.

The Dodge Durango driver was not critically injured but was still taken to the hospital, police said.

According to police, drugs and alcohol might have been a factor in this incident, and the investigation is ongoing.