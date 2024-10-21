18-year-old dead, another injured in shooting in Detroit

article

Detroit police are investigating a double shooting that left an 18-year-old dead early Monday afternoon.

Several police officers were seen canvassing the area around a complex in the 11th Precinct - around the 18000 block of Fenelon and Nevada.

The other victim is a 19-year-old, who was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

It's unclear if the two victims knew one another or lived at the Sojourner Truth Homes apartment complex, police said.

A suspect is not currently in custody.