18-year-old man dead after Ypsilanti Township shooting

A man has died after he was shot Wednesday afternoon in Ypsilanti Township.

Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1000 block of S. Harris Road at 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a shooting victim, 18-year-old Sean Longoria.

Longoria was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Deputies said there is little information about the shooting. They are asking for help solving the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Boivin at boivint@washtenaw.org or 734-973-4625. You can also submit a tip anonymously to 734-973-7711 or provide a confidential tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.