19-year-old Commerce Township man killed in rollover crash

A Commerce Township man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday.

Police said the 19-year-old victim was driving on Cooley Lake Road near Long Lane when he went off the road just before 4:30 a.m. He hit two cement pillars and a tree before his SUV rolled.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash. An investigation is ongoing. Witnesses are asked to contact Det. Shawn Kidle with any information at 248-698-4400.