19-year-old fatally shot at party store in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Inkster police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead.
The shooting happened Saturday night at around 11:00 PM on Michigan Ave near Beech Daly.
According to Inkster police, the victim was shot after exchanging words with an unknown suspect in the parking lot of a party store.
He was pronounced dead on police arrival. The investigation is ongoing.
