19-year-old fatally shot at party store in Inkster

Inkster police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead.

The shooting happened Saturday night at around 11:00 PM on Michigan Ave near Beech Daly.

According to Inkster police, the victim was shot after exchanging words with an unknown suspect in the parking lot of a party store.

He was pronounced dead on police arrival. The investigation is ongoing.

