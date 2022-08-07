Mass shooting kills 1, injures 6 in Detroit Saturday night

article

The Detroit Police Department is investigating another mass shooting on Saturday where 7 people were shot, 1 fatally while they were playing a game outside.

The victims were playing A Game of Chance in front of a home on Andover Street at around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday. Gunfire erupted while they were playing and the victims ducked out of the way.

The shooter struck 7 people with gunfire; injuring 6 and killing 1. Police said they don't know if there were one or more suspects as the victims didn't get the chance to see who the shooter was.

All the victims were adult men in their 30's and 40's. Investigators are unsure if there were one or more guns used during the shooting.

"This is another senseless shooting. The violence in this city is ridiculous. We can do better," said Detroit Police Commander Jacqueline Pritchett.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up.

