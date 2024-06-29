19-year-old mother dies 15 days after being shot during party



Imani Peterson, 19, had dreams of becoming a veterinarian.

Those dreams disappeared after she was shot and killed at a party earlier this month.

"It’s devastating to get a phone call at 2 in the morning, a phone call that changed the world," her mother, Ceria Joyce said.

On June 1, Peterson and three others were shot at a party on Trinity Street in Detroit. Two weeks later, after fighting for her life, she died.

Saturday, after her funeral, friends and family gathered to honor Peterson. They wore yellow, her favorite color.

She was a 2022 graduate of Mumford High School. and a beacon of light to those who knew her.

"Everybody out here had a relationship with Imani, everybody did. She was a joyful, happy person, she was a beautiful young woman," her cousin Ontavia Joyce said.

Her family said she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, an innocent bystander.

Peterson also leaves behind a 4-month-old son.

So far no arrests have been made.

The family has a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral and hospital expenses. It can be found at: https://gofund.me/92c6e81c.