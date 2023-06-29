19-year-old sought by Marshals in deadly quadruple shooting that killed teen, one other

article

Federal law enforcement have identified the gunman in a quadruple drive-by shooting that left two people dead, including a 16-year-old.

Tamar Louis Lorenzo Young is accused of murdering the teen and a 20-year-old, as well as injuring several other people in Ypsilanti Township on June 26. Police first responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. after getting 911 calls of shots being fired.

When they arrived, they found several victims with gunshot wounds. A 14-year-old and 19-year-old were also injured in the assault.

Young has a history of weapons offenses and is believed to be armed and dangerous, U.S. Marshals said.

He's described as a Black male who is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and was last known to have dread locks with the tips dyed red and purple.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Young, you're asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service, Eastern District of Michigan at (313) 202- 6458 or the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at (866) 865-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a tip online via https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.