Teen, man dead after Ypsilanti Township shooting; detectives search for motive

A 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were killed Monday night in a quadruple shooting in Ypsilanti Township.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on George Place, near Michigan Avenue and Ecorse.

"We were wondering, are these people shooting firecrackers? What are they doing?" a neighbor named Eugene said.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a motive for the shooting. No one is in custody.

"In this neighborhood, I mean, used to be nothing but prostitutes and stuff, and that was the horseshoe. They all walked the curb thing," said Red, a neighbor.

Three of the victims - the 16-year-old, a 14-year-old, and a 19-year-old - are brothers. The 14- and 19-year-old victims are hospitalized in serious condition.

"A significant number of shots were fired," Deputy Sheriff Derrick Jackson said.

Jackson said the four victims were not from the area. They were dropping off a friend.

As Jackson speaks about the shooting, he said it hits too close to home because he knew the three brothers.

"They grew up down the street from me. So, from the time they were babies, I’ve known them. So obviously, this is the work that I do and try to impact violence, and stop retaliatory violence, but when it hits this close to home, it’s sad," Jackson said.