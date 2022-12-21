19-year-old woman choked, shot after stopping for gas in Detroit on way home from work

A woman was choked and shot in the neck when she stopped at a Detroit gas station early Wednesday.

The 19-year-old victim who is from Trenton was at the Sunoco at Livernois and Davison when she saw a group of men.

"I went in my car and one of them jumped in my car," she said. "And then he choked me and shot me, and he stole my necklace."

She tried to talk to the man who jumped in her car, but that didn't help.

"I was trying to talk to him because he’s young like me, and he wouldn’t listen, so he just shot me," she said.

The victim, who didn't realize she had been shot until she saw blood, managed to drive to her father's house nearby. Now, she is hospitalized.

"I got a tube in my neck. I can’t even move, can’t even use the bathroom by myself, barely can drink water, I can’t eat no more," she said.

It's something she never thought would happen to her.

"I’ve been seeing this stuff on the news, and I’m like that’s not going to happen to me because I stay in my lane, I do my thing, I don’t even talk to people," she said.

As she recovers, her mother has some words for the shooter: "It’s not fair, like what gives you the right to injure someone else’s child, harm another person? I brought this person into the world, and for you to shoot my daughter like she is wild game, it’s not fair."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victim's medical expenses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.