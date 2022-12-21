Detroit police chopper helps officers catch suspect who shot woman in neck at gas station

A suspect who shot a 19-year-old woman in the neck at a Detroit gas station early Wednesday was arrested after fleeing police.

Police were looking for the suspect after the shooting at a Sunoco on Livernois and Davison around 12:30 a.m.

According to Detroit Police Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes, the suspect was spotted just after 7:30 p.m. later that day on the east side. Officers tried to stop him, but he fled.

"He went through six city precincts," Hayes said.

Police eventually stopped pursuing the suspect for safety reasons. Instead, a helicopter followed him.

Hayes said the suspect left Detroit and drove to Monroe County before coming back to the city, where police caught him near Pingree and Wildemere streets.

"We were waiting," Hayes said. "We were able to take him into custody without force, and now he can be held accountable for the actions of this morning."

Police are waiting on a warrant to search the suspect's vehicle, but Hayes said a bulletproof vest was in plain view in the car. The shooter was wearing that vest when the shooting happened, according to police.

"He was certainly a dangerous individual and dangerous to the community," Hayes said.

Police said there was no relationship between the victim, who stopped for gas while on her way home, and the shooter. According to police, there was some sort of verbal argument inside the gas station that spilled outside before the Trenton woman was shot.

The victim is hospitalized.

"I got a tube in my neck. I can’t even move, can’t even use the bathroom by myself, barely can drink water, I can’t eat no more," she told FOX 2.