$1M fund set up to pay Wings, Tigers, Fox Theatre, and LCA part-time employees during coronavirus cancelations

Part-time employees who work for the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, 313 Presents, Fox Theatre, and Little Caesars Arena will be paid as games and concerts are canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus.

Ilitch Holdings announced Friday that it had set up a $1 million fund to cover one month's pay for part-time employees for Olympia employees who would have otherwise worked because of events being canceled due to coronavirus.

The fund covers part-time wages for four Red Wings games, eight Pistons games, Tigers spring training in Lakeland, Florida, and all events at Little Caesars Arena and FOX Theatre.

Those events include the following:

Little Big Town, March 12 at Fox Theatre

WWE Friday Night Smackdown, March 13 at Little Caesars Arena

14th Annual Motor City Blues Festival, March 14 at Fox Theatre

Zac Brown Band, March 14 at Little Caesars Arena

March Badness, March 15 at Little Caesars Arena

Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out, March 19 at Little Caesars Arena

Blake Shelton, March 21 at Little Caesars Arena

Festival of Laughs, March 21 at Fox Theatre

Billie Eilish, March 23 at Little Caesars Arena

RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles, March 27 at Fox Theatre

The Bachelor Live on Stage, April 4 at Fox Theatre

NCAA Frozen Four, April 9 and 11, at Little Caesars Arena (canceled)

According to Olympia, when events resume they expect colleagues to return to work as usual.

As of Thursday night, the number of presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Michigan is 12.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

