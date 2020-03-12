Full list of coronavirus closures and cancellations in Michigan

article

Due to a growing number of confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the U.S., officials in numerous states have issued emergency health declarations.

In efforts to slow the spread of the virus, many large-scale events are being canceled and some schools are either closing or transitioning to online instruction only.

You can find a list below of cancellations that FOX 2 has been made aware of. We still recommend checking individually with your school or your event's website in the instance that FOX 2 has not been notified of a cancellation.

EVENTS CANCELED:

Seven school disticts in Washtenaw County schools will be closed until April 16 as a precaution due to COVID-19. Those districts include Saline Area Schools, Ann Arbor, Dexter and Washtenaw Intermediate School District. Three additional districts were expected to announce closures late Thursday afternoon. Those districts will close their buildings to students beginning Monday, March 16, through April 16.

Blake Shelton's Friends and Heroes Tour scheduled for March 21 at Little Caesar's Arena has been postponed. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the to be announced rescheduled date in Spring 2021 and refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

WWE has moved this Friday night's Smackdown from Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit to the company's training facility in Oolando.

The NCAA has canceled this year's men's and women's basketball tournaments.

All Detroit Symphony events at Fisher Music Center have been canceled through March 17, due to health concerns caused by COVID-19.

Monster Jam at Ford Field has been rescheduled to July 25. Tickets for the Saturday, March 14th event will be honored on July 25th and tickets for Sunday, March 15th will be honored on July 26th. Section and seat location assignments will remain the same.

All events at Beacon Park in Detroit have been canceled until further notice.

The NHL paused the season on Thursday, one day after the NBA did the same thing.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has suspended all winter tournaments, effective immediately and indefinitely due to concerns related to COVID-19.

Detroit cancels St. Patrick's Parade due to coronavirus concerns

The Henry Ford closing all public venues effective March 12 through at least March 18. This includes Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, the Ford Rouge Factory Tour, the Giant Screen Experience and the Benson Ford Research Center.

The DIA is suspending operations until April 13, canceling daily tours, school field trips and Drop-in art-making

Little Big Town postpones The Nightfall Tour at the Fox Theatre set for March 12. Rescheduled to October 1. All tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date and refunds will also be available at point of purchase.

Marche du Nain Rouge in Detroit on March 22 canceled

Michelle Obama's When We All Vote kick-off rally in Detroit, March 27

Sterling Heights cancels Senior Center, Community Center, Library and Nature Center activities through March 31

The Michigan Archdiocese announced on its website that Catholic schools will close Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

You can find our full list of official school closings at fox2detroit.com/closings.

Dearborn's Whitmore-Bolles Elementary school closed after a staff member was exposed to coronavirus patient

Central Michigan University stops all face-to-face classes, moves to online classes after spring break through March 20

Eastern Michigan University will cancel classes until March 16 when it will transition to online classes only

Michigan Tech University will suspend face-to-face classes from March 16 to April 17. Classes will continue virtually

Michigan State University suspending all face-to-face classes until April 20, moving to online instruction

University of Michigan-Dearborn will cancel classes March 12 and 13. It will resume classes online and not in-person Monday, March 16 through April 17, through the end of the semester

Wayne State University will cancel classes until March 23