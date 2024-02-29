$1M Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Southfield; time running out to claim prize

A winner still hasn't come forward to claim their $1 million Mega Millions prize, and they've only got a few weeks to do so.

The Michigan Lottery ticket that matched the winning numbers - 26-28-29-39-49 - was sold March 17, 2023 at CVS at 18130 West 10 Mile Road in Southfield.

The winner should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-917-6325 to schedule an appointment to collect the prize. Prizes must be claimed within a year of winning. Since March 17 is a Sunday, the winner has until 4:45 p.m. March 15 to claim it.