2 arrested after headless body found in Michigan field in 1997

article

More than 25 years ago, the headless body of a man was found under a thin layer of snow in a Michigan field.

A Lenawee County farmer found the body in Lenawee County's Blissfield Township on Nov. 19, 1997. Police said the hands were also cut off.

When the body was discovered, witnesses told police the victim may have been a man named Roberto, who lived with his wife and children in Texas. When he left his home, he was supposed to be traveling to Chicago and back. However, the case went cold. Without the head and hands, though, police haven't been able to identify the victim and the case went cold.

Related: Body found floating in Saginaw River 50 years ago identified

However, a break in the case led to the arrest of two people Tuesday. The United States Marshals Service located the suspects, who are brothers, in Ohio.

Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, and Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo are facing numerous charges:

Count 1 - First Degree Premediated Murder, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole;

Count 2 - Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Premediated Murder, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole;

Count 3 - Assault with Intent to Maim, a ten-year felony;

Count 4 - Conspiracy to commit Assault with Intent to Maim, a ten-year felony;

Count 5 - Tampering with Evidence, a ten-year felony; and,

Count 6 - Conspiracy to Commit Tampering with Evidence, a ten-year felony.

Michael Sepulveda has waived extradition and Richardo Sepulveda goes before a judge Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

"Michigan State Police worked with multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies and prosecutors to gather evidence and establish a timeline of events," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "I am grateful for their persistence in pursuing this case. All crime victims deserve justice regardless of how long it takes to receive it."

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

Police said more people may be charged for assisting with the crime or helping cover it up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP D/Sgt. Larry Rothman at 313-407-9379.