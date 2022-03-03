2 arrested after illegal car crushing operation busted by Detroit police; marijuana grow operation also found

Detroit police uncovered an illegal car crushing operation in the city, arresting two for their connection to the junkyard.

According to police sources, suspects at the Auto Planet on Schafer Highway were allegedly using fraudulent paperwork to cover up the crushing of hundreds of stolen vehicles.

On the grounds, police found smashed cars as well as an illegal marijuana grow operation within one of the buildings.

The Commercial Auto Theft Unit within the Detroit Police Department busted the suspects Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 8800 block of Schafer near Joy Road.

The suspects are facing multiple charges including running a commercial enterprise.

Advertisement

Last week, Detroit police came across a separate chop shop where they found the parts to at least seven different cars. One man was arrested during the break-up. During the inspection, authorities said they found stolen auto parts worth more than $100,000.