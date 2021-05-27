2 dead, 1 injured, and multiple businesses damaged in downtown Dearborn deadly crash

Multiple fatalities were reported in Dearborn after an SUV lost control and crashed into area businesses early Thursday morning.

Two women have died and a third is in critical condition after the deadly crash on Schaefer Road.

Police say the crash was due to the vehicle speeding through downtown Dearborn.

The overnight crash happened around 1 a.m. when a white SUV traveling down Schaefer Road north of Michigan Avenue lost control and struck two businesses, causing extensive damage.

The front offices of a creative learning center and a local media company received the bulk of the damage. Scenes from the area hours later show windows and doors blown out.

The media business, What's Up Media Network which is located at 4929 Schaefer Rd, posted a clip of the crash. In it, a truck slams into a tree and the front of the building.

"When I looked at this image, I said ‘buildings, you can repair. But (a) human being's life, you cannot bring it back. You cannot repair, you cannot bring it back,'" said Afaf Ahmad, who works with the company. "So that's what' hurts me a lot."

Footage of the wreckage shows a totaled SUV with the front bumper completely destroyed.

The victims were all women in their 40s.

Crews are expected to be out cleaning up the wreckage for some time.

