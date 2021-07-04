2 dead, 1 suspect in custody after double shooting in Pontiac

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's office, a 21-year-old Pontiac man is in custody after reportedly fatally shooting two men.

Police say deputies were sent to the 500 block of Valencia Drive around 1 pm, where they found two men dead on the lawn.

According to witnesses, they heard popping sounds and assumed that it was fireworks and quickly learned they were gunshots.

Another witness says the suspect surrender without issue once the police arrived.

"When he came outside, he surrendered, put his gun down, and went without a fight, which is the smartest thing to do," said a witness.

The victims were 29 and 30-years-old and are also from Pontiac.

Authorities say they recovered a weapon they believe was used in the shooting and believe the incident started with an argument between the victims and suspect.