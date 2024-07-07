2 dead, 19 others shot on Detroit's east side, state police confirm

article

Michigan State Police confirms 21 people were shot, 2 fatally, on Detroit's east side overnight Sunday.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Rossini Drive near Gratiot. Police confirm multiple people are in surgery.

Detroit Police and Michigan State Police are on the scene working to determine what happened. MSP is assisting DPD's investigation through the Homicide Task Force.

Sources tell FOX 2 that two people were killed; a 21-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man. Nineteen others were hurt in the shooting.

Victim information and conditions:

Victim 3: 17-year-old male, temporary serious condition

Victim 4: 17-year-old female, critical condition

Victim 5: 18-year-old female, temporary serious condition

Victim 6: 21-year-old male, temporary serious condition

Victim 7: 28-year-old female, temporary serious condition

Victim 8: 17-year-old male, temporary serious condition

Victim 9: 17-year-old female, temporary serious condition

Victim 10: 18-year-old female, temporary serious condition

Victim 11: 21-year-old female, temporary serious condition

Victim 12: 20-year-old female, temporary serious condition

Victim 13: 18-year-old female, temporary serious condition

Victim 14: 17-year-old female, temporary serious condition

Victim 15: 21-year-old female, temporary serious condition

Victim 16: 20-year-old female, temporary serious condition

Victim 17: 25-year-old female, graze wound

Victim 18: 21-year-old male, stable condition

Victim 19: 20-year-old female, stable condition

Michigan State Police say there is currently no one in custody. The Detroit Police Department is the leading agency.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

