2 dead, 19 others shot on Detroit's east side, state police confirm
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police confirms 21 people were shot, 2 fatally, on Detroit's east side overnight Sunday.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Rossini Drive near Gratiot. Police confirm multiple people are in surgery.
Detroit Police and Michigan State Police are on the scene working to determine what happened. MSP is assisting DPD's investigation through the Homicide Task Force.
Sources tell FOX 2 that two people were killed; a 21-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man. Nineteen others were hurt in the shooting.
Victim information and conditions:
- Victim 3: 17-year-old male, temporary serious condition
- Victim 4: 17-year-old female, critical condition
- Victim 5: 18-year-old female, temporary serious condition
- Victim 6: 21-year-old male, temporary serious condition
- Victim 7: 28-year-old female, temporary serious condition
- Victim 8: 17-year-old male, temporary serious condition
- Victim 9: 17-year-old female, temporary serious condition
- Victim 10: 18-year-old female, temporary serious condition
- Victim 11: 21-year-old female, temporary serious condition
- Victim 12: 20-year-old female, temporary serious condition
- Victim 13: 18-year-old female, temporary serious condition
- Victim 14: 17-year-old female, temporary serious condition
- Victim 15: 21-year-old female, temporary serious condition
- Victim 16: 20-year-old female, temporary serious condition
- Victim 17: 25-year-old female, graze wound
- Victim 18: 21-year-old male, stable condition
- Victim 19: 20-year-old female, stable condition
Michigan State Police say there is currently no one in custody. The Detroit Police Department is the leading agency.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.
