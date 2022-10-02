2 dead, 3 injured following crash on Detroit's east side

Two people are dead, and another three were injured following a crash on Detroit's east side.

The incident happened on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. in the area of Conner and Mack.

Detroit police say a black Dodge Caliber exited out of the driveway of a restaurant and failed to yield. That is when the driver struck a Jeep.

The driver of the jeep was not injured. The male driver of the Dodge Caliber was listed in critical condition.

Police say two female passengers inside the Dodge Caliber were killed. Two other adult passengers were listed in temp-serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.