Man shoots his co-worker at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Twp. before taking his own life

Police are investigating a shooting at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at Steve's Deli on Telegraph Road and Maple Road.

Police said the shooting was a drive-by and the 52-year-old suspect is an employee at the deli. A 52-year-old staff member was injured and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Southfield Police Department located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the area of W. Outer Drive and Greenfield Road in the City of Detroit.

The suspect took his own life inside his vehicle before Southfield police officers could make contact with him, police said. No shots were fired by the police.

The motive for this shooting is unknown and is still under investigation.

