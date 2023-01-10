2 dead after head-on crash involving 2 fuel haulers in southwest Michigan

article

Two drivers died after a crash involving fuel-hauling trucks Monday in southwest Michigan.

According to Michigan State Police, an LP hauler was traveling east on US-12 Highway nearer Portage Road in Berrien County's Bertand Township. The LP hauler crossed the median and hit a gasoline hauler head-on around 3:35 p.m.

The LP driver, Christopher Deneen, 35, from Niles, died at the scene. The driver of the other truck, Dustin Marshall, 46, from Osceola, Ind., was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said they don't know why Deneen crossed the median, and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. Police believe both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Some petroleum was spilled during the crash, and the road was closed for hours for the cleanup.