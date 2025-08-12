2 Hamtramck councilmen face judge accused of fraud, forgery

The Brief Two Hamtramck councilmen were arraigned Tuesday on fraud charges. Mohammed Hassan and Muhtasin Sadman are charged with fraud and forgery. They were given bond and are due back in court Aug. 21.



Two current members of the Hamtramck City Council have been formally charged with election fraud.

The backstory:

Mohammed Hassan was arraigned on three charges of election fraud and forgery and Muhtasin Sadman arraigned on five counts involving election fraud and forgery as well.

They were given a personal bond, but they had to surrender their passports. And because they are charged with felonies they’ll have to return to court where more specifics regarding the charges will be presented.

Neither councilman said anything as they exited the court Tuesday. But Residents in Hamtramck - that’s another story.

"They’ve got to improve (and) change," said Myron, who works in Hamtramck. "They’ve got to get rid of somebody and bring in somebody to start over again."

Nabil Alhaiga, a resident, said he is confident the situation will get cleared up.

"We have the city and we have the City Council president. Everything will be cleared," he said. "It's going to be okay."

"I think they should keep their office and then if they are proven guilty, they should be removed," said Matt Kanar, a coach at Hamtramck High School.

Which is what is going to happen. There are still city meetings and all indications are, that they will continue to participate.

"We’re gonna rise above this," said Alhaiga. "It’s all dirty. Only in time … it’s gonna go out. Trust me, I believe that."

Hamtramck councilmen Muhtasin Sadman, left, and Mohammed Hassan.

