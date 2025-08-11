Hamtramck councilmembers charged with election fraud, forgery

article

The Brief Hamtramck City Councilmembers Muhtasin Sadman and Mohammed Hassan were both charged with election-related crimes. Court records from Monroe County District Court show both are facing eight counts, including six felonies. Other Hamtramck officials are also being investigated for a slew of other offenses.



The shadow of criminal investigations in Hamtramck grew a little bit longer on Monday when charges were authorized against two councilemembers leading the city.

Both are facing a combined eight counts, including six felonies for election fraud and forgery.

What we know:

Charges against two councilmembers from Hamtramck have been authorized, including several felonies relating to election law and voter fraud.

Court records from Wayne County name Muhtasin Sadman and Mohammed Hassan as defendants in an investigation into election fraud in the community.

Residents of the city had already become frustrated with city leadership amid tense council meetings and a major investigation hovering over the city manager and its police chief.

A lawsuit announced in June alleged bribery, cover-ups, and election fraud had tainted city operations.

Dig deeper:

The charges against both Sadman and Hassan originated from Monroe County District Court, records obtained by FOX 2 show.

Sadman faces five counts, including four felonies. They include two forgery counts, two counts of attempting to help an unqualified elector to vote, and making a false statement on an absentee ballot application.

Hassan is facing three counts of forging a signature on an absentee ballot application, knowingly committing forgery, and making a false statement on an application for an absentee ballot.

What we don't know:

It's unclear why the charges are coming out of Monroe County. FOX 2 reached out to the Monroe County Prosecutor for comment, but could not discern whether either man had appeared in court.