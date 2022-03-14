2 hospitalized after Detroit police cruiser rear-ends vehicle in Warren during prisoner transport

article

Two people were taken to a hospital after a Detroit police cruiser rear-ended a passenger vehicle in Warren Monday morning.

According to Warren Police Chief Bill Dwyer, a prisoner transport was underway when the DPD vehicle crashed into the back of a Buick.

The driver of the passenger vehicle and an occupant in the police car were taken to a hospital. It's unclear who in the Detroit police vehicle was injured.

The crash happened on southbound Groesbeck near I-696 Monday around 9 a.m.

Multiple emergency and fire department crews were on scene for the crash, which limited traffic heading south on Groesbeck.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.