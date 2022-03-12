Pedestrian killed on I-275 in Canton while trying to cross lanes after car crash

Michigan State Police are investigating after a man was stuck and killed trying to walk across the southbound lanes of I-275 in Canton Friday night.

According to a series of tweets from the Michigan State Police, just after 11 p.m. Friday, there was a single car crash on the northbound side of I-275 near Ford Road in Canton. The three people in the car got out of the crashed vehicle and tried to cross the southbound lanes of I-275, at which time a semi truck hit and killed one of the men, an 18-year-old from Detroit. The driver of the semi truck stopped on the scene.

The other two were not injured and were located by Canton Police.

Michigan State Police say the freeway was closed for approximately two hours.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of the victim's family. No information was provided on the cause of the initial single car crash.

This is the second crash this week in which a pedestrian was killed on a metro Detroit Freeway after exiting his vehicle following a crash. On Thursday night, 21-year-old Lendell Reed, Jr. was hit and killed on I-94 near Mt. Elliott Street in Detroit. Reed was the victim of a hit-and-run crash that left his vehicle stalled on the freeway. When he exited his car to look at the damage, a second vehicle hit and killed him. That vehicle stayed on the scene.