2 hurt after motorcyclist hits curb, crashes in Eastpointe

A motorcyclist hit a curb and crashed Monday night in Eastpointe.

Police said an officer saw the motorcyclist hit a curb on westbound Eight Mile at Vernier at 11:45 p.m. After hitting the curb, the motorcycle slid onto 8 Mile.

The driver, a 41-year-old New Hudson man, and passenger, a 40-year-old from Grosse Pointe, were both unresponsive after the crash. They were taken to a hospital.

Neither the driver nor rider were wearing a helmet, police said.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were factors.