2 in custody after attempted armed robbery on Oakland University's campus

Two men were arrested by Oakland University police after they allegedly tried robbing a student in a parking lot.

The female student was walking in the lot adjacent to Oakview Hall when a man sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle rolled down the window and pointed a handgun at her.

He allegedly said "give me all your money."

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the P-5 parking lot on Meadow Brook Road on the Oakland University campus.

Police say the vehicle that approached the victim was a white four-door sedan that had two college-age males inside.

The gun that the passenger-side suspect presented had an orange tip.

The victim walked away from the vehicle toward the residence halls at the time of the incident. The suspect vehicle then left the area and headed north.

According to police, two men were taken into custody around 8:55 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Oakland University Police Department at (248) 370-3331.