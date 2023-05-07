2 injured after crash involving semi-truck on Detroit's west side

Two people were injured following a crash involving a semi-truck on Detroit's west side.

The crash happened on W. 7 Mile near Southfield at around 7:10 p.m.

According to Detroit Fire Chief Harris, a van ran into the back of the semi-truck. Firefighters had to use the jaw of life to remove two people from the vehicle.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition is currently unknown.

Stay with FOX 2 Detroit for updates.

