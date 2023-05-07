TSA canine handler at DTW under investigation after aggressively pulling dog

A TSA canine handler is under investigation after a video captured him aggressively pulling his dog.

The video was taken at Detroit Metro Airport and has since gone viral.

The video shows the canine handler walking back and forth. Each time he made a turn, he aggressively pulled the dog.

TSA tells FOX 2 that the handler has since been removed from his duties. They released the following statement:

"Video showing a TSA explosive detection canine handler aggressively pulling a dog working in a Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) terminal was shared with local leadership this morning.

The behavior displayed by this handler is unacceptable and not within the high standards we hold our officers to. TSA officials at DTW have removed the employee from handling duties pending completion of an investigation, and directed that the canine be taken immediately to a veterinarian for a wellness exam."

