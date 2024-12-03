article

Two people suffered injuries after a driver crashed into a car that was stopped in the left driving lane of local I-96 in Detroit on Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police were called to the eastbound side of the freeway near Schaefer around 5:35 a.m. because a Chevrolet Cruze was stopped in the road with no lights on. While on the way to the scene, troopers learned that the car had been hit by a Jeep Wagoneer.

The driver of the Cruze, a 31-year-old Detroit man, was unresponsive when troopers arrived, and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the Wagoneer, a 51-year-old from Canton, was also taken to a hopsitla for injuries.

Police said neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

"Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "We have seen a drop in seatbelt use from 97.9% in 2009 to 92% this year. Anytime you get into your car, make sure you buckle up."