2 killed in wrong-way crash in Plymouth Township; alcohol suspected

Two people are dead following a crash early Thursday morning in Plymouth Twp.

The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on M-14 near Beck Rd.

Police say they started to receive calls about a wrong-way driver heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14.

As troopers were headed to the area, they received calls of a head-on crash on M-14 westbound near Beck Rd.

Police say the at-fault driver, a 28-year-old male from Belleville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 44-year-old male from Canton, was also pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the not-at-fault vehicle, a 35-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Alcohol is suspected in this incident, police say. The investigation is ongoing.