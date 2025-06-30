2 men arrested for string of 9 drive-by shootings of Washtenaw County homes

The Brief Two suspects in their early 20s were arrested for a number of drive-by shootings. The incidents seem to be random, although numerous houses were struck over the past 2 weeks. Both suspects confessed to the shootings and are in jail awaiting arraignment on charges.



Two men in their 20s were arrested in connection to a string of drive-by shootings which left Washtenaw County houses being hit by gunfire a couple weeks ago.

The backstory:

A 21-year-old Ypsilanti man and a 22-year-old Belleville man were taken into custody Sunday, for the shootings which took place along Tuttle Hill Road in Willis.

Despite the numerous incidents, there were no injuries reported.

A rifle and fired bullet casings police say were consistent with the shootings were recovered during the arrests.

Investigators say the most recent shooting happened in the early morning hours of June 29, near the 8000 block of Talladay Road.

Both suspects confessed to their participation in the random shootings and remain in custody and are lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail pending arraignment on charges.

High-risk search warrants were also executed at involved residences by the MSP Emergency Support Team.

Police do not suspect there are any other involved persons outstanding at this time.

The shootings began in the late night hours of June 17 along Tuttle Hill Road.

The arrests are the result of a joint investigation between the Michigan State Police and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

During the last two weeks, both agencies were aided by tremendous cooperation from the community where the shootings took place.

The Source: Information for this report was provided by the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.



