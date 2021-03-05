2 men caught with police badges, handcuffs in Wyandotte hit with drug charges

Two men with previous felony convictions that were arrested in Wyandotte with fake police badges have been charged with several more felonies.

Tonnie Dean Chavis, 61, and Michael George Teen, 40 (Wyandotte Police Department)

Michael George Teen and Tonnie Dean Chavis were both arraigned Thursday on drug and fleeing arrest charges after they were spotted driving recklessly out of a pharmacy this week.

During their arrest, police found police badges and handcuffs, suggesting the men had intended on posing as members of law enforcement.

Teen, 40, was found in possession of meth, cocaine, and burglary tools, while Chavis, 61, was also charged with possession of meth and resisting arrest. Both men also received habitual offender changes.

The men were originally spotted driving erratically out of a CVS parking lot Monday night around 10 on Fort Street. After they failed to yield or stop, a Wyandotte officer attempted to make a traffic stop.

The suspect car failed to initially stop before eventually pulling off to the side of the road. That's when Chavis fled and the police chased him down.

Inside the car, police found crystal meth, cocaine, and thousands of dollars in goods believed to be stolen. Officers also recovered a BB gun that was painted to look real, police badges, a lock pick set, and other burglary tools.

Teen is charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamines (Felony/10yrs)

Possession of Burglary Tools (Felony/10yrs)

Possession of Cocaine (Felony/4yrs)

Fleeing & Eluding 4Th Degree (Felony/2yrs)

Habitual Offender-Second Offense Notice

Chavis is charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamines (Felony/10yrs)

Police Officer-Assault/Resist/Obstruct (Felony/2yrs)

Habitual Offender-Fourth Offense Notice

Their next court appearance is scheduled for March 11 at 9:30 a.m.