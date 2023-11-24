2 men charged in officer-involved shooting on Big Beaver

Two men have been charged in connection to a police-involved shooting at Big Beaver and Rochester in Troy.

The 25-year-old driver, Cecil Pulliam, is facing multiple charges including felony assault, receiving and concealing stolen property, and fleeing and eluding. His bond is set at $1 million, no 10%.

The 20-year-old passenger, Lajuan Lamarr Jefferson Jr., is facing charges of receiving and concealing stolen property. He is being held on a $100,000 bond, no 10%. At the time of the arrest, Jefferson was wanted on two active felony warrants from other local jurisdictions.

The incident took place on Tuesday and began when officers tried to stop Pulliam in a stolen vehicle. He refused to stop and was shot after allegedly trying to run down a Troy police officer. Jefferson, the passenger, was wanted on two felony warrants at the time.

Pulliam was wounded once in the upper body, is in custody, and is in stable condition. Jefferson was treated for minor injuries suffered when the suspect tried to ram his way out of the vehicle stop.

Troy police say that officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Flock license plate reader camera. The vehicle had been stolen on Nov. 6 from a Southfield car dealership, according to investigators.

Officers tried to box in the stolen vehicle on E Big Beaver, west of Daley, when it was stopped at a traffic signal.

"The driver of the stolen vehicle began to ram his way out of the attempted box and then drove straight at an Officer who had exited his vehicle to make an arrest," police said in a release. "The Officer fired five rounds from his service weapon and struck the driver in the upper body one time."

Pulliam crashed into another vehicle, a short distance away, when he was arrested.

According to Troy police, during the investigation, all five rounds fired were accounted for within the suspect's vehicle.