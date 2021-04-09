2 men found shot to death on grounds of east side apartments in Detroit

Detroit police are at the scene of a double fatal shooting in the area of Mack and Fairview streets on the city's east side.

Two unidentified men were found shot to death and pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses say the victims were either shot inside a car or nearby.

The shooting happened on the property of the Fairview Manor apartment complex. It is unclear if the two men lived at the complex or what the circumstances were.

One witness said they saw a car "shot up."

There has been no release of suspect information by police yet.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.