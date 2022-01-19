2 men shot with high-powered rifle in Monroe 'without provocation'

Two men told police they were shot early Wednesday by an unknown person in Monroe.

According to police, a 42-year-old man called police around 12:15 a.m. and said he had been shot in the 100 block of E. Eighth Street. The man told police he was inside a vehicle speaking with another man he knows, who was standing outside, when someone shot at them "without provocation."

The 42-year-old man drove home, where he called police. He was shot in the lower extremities and was later treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The other man was also shot in the lower extremities and also received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found multiple shell casings from a high-powered rifle. Police also discovered that there may be a third victim, but that person has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 734-243-7500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.