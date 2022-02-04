2 Metro Detroit men charged in connection with Upper Peninsula meth bust

Ten people, including two Metro Detroit men, are facing charges in connection with a meth bust in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Tyler Allen Smith, 31, of Inkster, and Jason Earl Arnold, 27, of Detroit, were both named in a federal indictment alleging they were involved with the distribution of meth last year. They are accused of possessing meth that they intended to sell, according to the indictment.

Others named in the indictment include:

Jill Elizabeth Roberts, 34, of L’Anse Indian Reservation

John Paul Decota, 32, of Hannahville Indian Reservation

Elizabeth Jean Decota, 34, of Escanaba

Clifford Keith Durant, Jr., 29, of L’Anse Indian Reservation

Shanna Marie Decota, 31, of L’Anse Indian Reservation

Peggy Sue Swartz, 51, of L’Anse Indian Reservation

Allyson Marie Denomie, 28, of L’Anse Indian Reservation

Alexander Brandon Sagataw, 38, of Hannahville Indian Reservation

If convicted, Smith faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison, Arnold and Roberts face a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, Sagataw faces a maximum sentence of up to 30 years, and the other defendants face maximum sentences of up to 20 years.